Jammu and Kashmir government terminates five government employees for having terror links

Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha talks with Additional Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo during a press conference, at Convention Centre, in Jammu

In a significant crackdown, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday (March 30) terminated five employees for having terror links, news agency ANI reported.

Police constable Tawseef Ahmed Mir, Pulwama, computer operator Ghulam Hassan Parray, Srinagar, Arshid Ahmad Das, a teacher from Awantipora, police constable Shahid Hussain Rather, Baramulla and nursing orderly, health department Sharafat A Khan, Kupwara were terminated for having links with terror organisations.

In July last year, as many as 11 employees of the Jammu and Kashmir government have been sacked for terror links. Those dismissed included two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen founder Syed Salahudin.

Salahudin's sons Syed Ahmad Shakeel and Shahid Yousuf were allegedly involved in terror funding.

The NIA had tracked terror funding trials of both persons and they have been found involved in raising, receiving, collecting, and transferring funds through hawala transactions for terror activities of Hizbul Mujahideen.

