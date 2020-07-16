Delhi: 31 detained from social gathering at restaurant in Paschim Vihar

Image Source : PTI COVID-19: 31 people detained for holding social gathering at Delhi restaurant

As many as 31 people holding a social gathering at a restaurant in Paschim Vihar were detained by police on Tuesday for indulging in drinking alcohol, in contravention of the conditions of lockdown. A case has been registered into the matter and further investigation is underway.

On Tuesday, a social gathering was held at Playgue Restaurant, Paschim Vihar in contravention of the conditions of lockdown, said Delhi Police.

"Local police conducted a raid and a total of 31 people including seven women were detained for indulging in drinking alcohol, using Hooka and dancing. Liquor and beer were being used without a license," said police.

The owner of the restaurant, his brother and others were booked under relevant sections of law in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other acts.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read | Delhi records 1,647 new Covid cases, 41 deaths in 24 hours

Also Read | Tablighi Jamaat: Delhi court grants bail to 200 Indonesians

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage