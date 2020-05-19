Connaught Place, Sarojini Nagar, Khan Market shops to reopen on odd-even basis as Delhi relaxes lockdown

Image Source : AP Sky view of Connaught Place market in New Delhi amid lockdown.

After Delhi government released Lockdown 4.0 guidelines allowing several relaxations, shops in markets such as Connaught Place, Khan Market, Sarojini Nagar others will now be re-opened following the odd-even schemes. However, markets such as Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar which generally attract huge crowds will not be opened for now.

While re-opening the shops, people have to follow social distancing norms as if strict action will be taken against those found violating the guidelines.

Speaking on reopening of the shops in Delhi, New Delhi Traders Association President Atul Bhargav said, "We will resume work from Tuesday following guidelines from the Delhi government. Connaught Place is one market that has been designed, structured in a way that it won't face any difficulty in following social distancing rules." However, he was a bit disappointed with the odd-even schemes and said that this rule should be imposed after considering the nature of each market.

Meanwhile, Khan Market trader association president Sanjeev Mehra also mentioned about re-opening of shops in the market. Also, Sarojini Nagar mini-market traders association chief Ashok Randhava said that the shops will be reopened from today for which they had a discussion with police officials and agreed upon opening all 8 gates of the market with one police personnel on each gate and one person with thermal screening and one person with sanitizer from market associations will be present at the gates.

