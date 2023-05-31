Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Congress won't support AAP on Centre's ordinance', says senior leader Partap Singh Bajwa | DETAILS

Delhi services ordinance issue: A day after Punjab Congress leaders and party top brass meet in the national capital, Senior leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday said that his party (Congress) will not extend support to AAP on the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi. During the meeting, which was held on Tuesday, Congress leaders from Punjab suggested the party leadership to not support the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the Delhi services ordinance issue.

Congress will not support AAP

Replying to a question whether the Congress will support the AAP, Bajwa, who is the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, said, "We are not going to support them at all. We have made it clear-cut that we have no relation with the AAP."

Kharge convened meetings

Earlier on May 29, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had convened separate meetings of leaders from Punjab and Delhi to seek their opinion on the ordinance issue. As per reports, a majority of the Congress leaders asked the leadership to have no truck with Arvind Kejriwal. They also called Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal a "B-team" of the BJP. The leaders also claimed that Kejriwal has harmed the Congress' interests not only in Delhi and Punjab but in other states as well.

The meeting was held in the wake of Kejriwal requesting a meeting with Kharge and Gandhi to seek their support against the ordinance brought by the Centre which effectively nullified a Supreme Court order that gave to the Delhi government the power of transferring bureaucrats in the city.

The AAP is seeking the support of political parties against the Centre's Ordinance on Delhi's Services matter. The AAP is locked in bitter tussle with the BJP-led Centre since the Union government promulgated an ordinance to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority which will handle the transfer of IAS and DANICS cadre officers and also matters of disciplinary proceedings against them.

