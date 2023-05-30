CPI(M) to back CM Kejriwal-led AAP govt against Centre's ordinance on Delhi services

Follow us on Image Source : @ARVINDKEJRIWAL Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets CPI(M) chief Sitaram Yechury

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met Communist Party of India - CPI(M) chief Sitaram Yechury in order to gain support of other parties against Centre's ordinance on Delhi services.

Kejriwal said that CPI(M) will also support the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government against Centre's ordinance. AAP convener Kejriwal has been meeting chiefs of various parties to garner support against Modi government's rule.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "The Modi government is running its dictatorship in Delhi, taking away the rights of the people of Delhi. Today met senior CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury and other leaders of the party and discussed this issue. All the leaders believe that the Modi government is doing injustice to the people of Delhi. CPI(M) had also taken out a rally in support of the people of Delhi, CPI(M) will also support the people of Delhi in the Parliament. On behalf of the people of Delhi, I thank Yechury Saheb and all other leaders from the bottom of my heart."

The Centre on May 19 promulgated the Ordinance to create an Authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, which the AAP government has said goes against the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The Ordinance came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government.

It seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

The Centre will have to bring a bill in Parliament to replace the Ordinance within six months of its promulgation.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the top court's May 11 verdict.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief leader Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee have extended their support to the AAP on the issue after Kejriwal met them last week.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar as well as his deputy Tejashwi Yadav and RJD leader have also extended their support to Kejriwal in the matter.

The AAP national convenor has sought time from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi to seek their support against the Ordinance.

