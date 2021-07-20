Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi sees more vector-borne disease cases this year

With two more cases of dengue and chikungunya each reported in the last one week, the tally of vector-borne diseases reported in the national capital this year has gone up to 67.

According to data shared by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which is the nodal agency in this regard, from January 1 to July 17 this year, 40 cases of dengue have been registered. Delhi has also reported 17 malaria and 10 chikungunya cases.

According to the civic authority, Delhi, between January 1 to July 17 last year, had reported 32 cases of vector-borne diseases.

A senior SDMC official told IANS that during an inspection in south Delhi area recently, a total of 334 breeding sites were detected.

ALSO READ | COVID: Delhi records 44 new cases, 5 deaths

ALSO READ | 40 cases of dengue in Delhi this year so far

Latest India News