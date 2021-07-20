Follow us on Image Source : PTI COVID: Delhi records 44 new cases, 5 deaths

Delhi recorded 44 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.35 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,035. Five fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

As many as 37 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.07 percent.

On Monday, Delhi had logged 36 cases and three deaths, with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent. On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 51 cases and zero deaths, while on Saturday the daily infection tally was 59 with four deaths.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 63,019 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,35,609 in the national capital, including 14,10,005 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 569, of which 183 are in home isolation.

ALSO READ | COVID: Delhi records 36 new cases, 3 deaths

ALSO READ | Now, Delhi cancels Kanwar Yatra in view of Covid-19 pandemic

Latest India News