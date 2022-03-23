Wednesday, March 23, 2022
     
Delhi: 2 sanitation workers found dead in drain opposite Lodhi Colony

The initial police investigation shows this to be a possible murder. The police also stated that an FIR has been registered and an investigation is still in process.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 23, 2022 0:05 IST
The dead bodies of 2 sanitation workers were found in a sewer opposite Delhi's Lodhi Colony on Tuesday.

The initial police investigation shows this to be a possible murder. The police also stated that an FIR has been registered and an investigation is still in process.

"Two bodies found in the drain opposite India International Centre,  Lodhi State, Delhi. Prima facie, it appears to be a murder. FIR is being registered and further investigation is in process," said Amrutha Guguloth, DCP, New Delhi.  

Further details are awaited.

