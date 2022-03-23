Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @ANI Delhi: 2 sanitation workers found dead in drain opposite Lodhi Colony.

The dead bodies of 2 sanitation workers were found in a sewer opposite Delhi's Lodhi Colony on Tuesday.

The initial police investigation shows this to be a possible murder. The police also stated that an FIR has been registered and an investigation is still in process.

"Two bodies found in the drain opposite India International Centre, Lodhi State, Delhi. Prima facie, it appears to be a murder. FIR is being registered and further investigation is in process," said Amrutha Guguloth, DCP, New Delhi.

Further details are awaited.

Latest India News