Delhi has run out of Covaxin stock for 18-44 age group, will have to shut 125 centres: AAP leader Atishi

The Aam Aadmi Party leader urged the Centre to replenish Covaxin and Covishield stocks and said otherwise "we will have no option but to stop vaccination drive".

New Delhi Published on: May 11, 2021 18:43 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Delhi has run out of Covaxin stock for 18-44 age group, will have to shut 125 centres: Atishi.

 

Delhi has run out of Covaxin stock for people in the 18-44 age group and will have to shut 125 centres where the coronavirus vaccine was being administered, AAP MLA Atishi said on Tuesday.

In an online briefing, she also said Delhi will get 2.67 lakh more doses of Covishield vaccine from the Centre by Tuesday evening.

"We have run out of Covaxin stock for 18-44 age group and will have to shut 125 centres where it is being administered after Tuesday evening," Atishi said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader urged the Centre to replenish Covaxin and Covishield stocks and said otherwise "we will have no option but to stop vaccination drive".

She said that more than 1.39 lakh people were given vaccine jabs in the national capital on May 10, the highest daily figure since the inoculation started.

