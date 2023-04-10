Delhi-Rewari train services to be disrupted for 2 days; check details

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Railways services to be disrupted due to construction works

The train services on the Delhi-Rewari route will be disrupted on April 16 and 18 due to renovation works between Palam and Bijwasan.

About one and a half dozen local trains running between Delhi and Rewari have been canceled for April 16 and 18. According to the railway officials, due to the traffic block near Bijwasan station, local trains will not be able to run on these routes. Trains have been canceled for the stipulated time. Due to the cancellation of these trains, passengers traveling regularly from Delhi to Rewari in local trains may have to face more problems.

Eighteen local trains running on the Delhi to Rewari route have been canceled on April 16 and April 18. Traffic block is said to be the main reason for this. This includes train number- 04351, 04352, 04470, 04433, 04500, 04434, 04042 04041 and others.

The most affected by this will be the passengers regularly traveling in these local trains from Delhi to Rewari route, who especially travel on this route for their jobs.

Meanwhile, after these said days disruptions, the train services will resume running again on these routes regularly.

