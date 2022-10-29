Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot visits several ghats in city ahead of Chhath, oversees preparations

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KGAHLOT Gahlot visited the ghats and ensured that preparations had been made for the devotees ahead of Chhath puja.

Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot visited several ghats in the city today ahead of the Chhath festival. He visited the ghats to ensure that preparations were in place for the devotees.

"Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is monitoring the preparations for Chhath at the ghats to ensure devotees face no inconvenience," Gahlot said.

Yesterday, the minister also visited a Chhath ghat at Yamuna near ITO.

Women hold fast and offer 'Arghya' to the sun god in knee-deep water on the occasion of Chhath Puja. Devotees offer prayers as they assemble at the 1,100 ghats prepared at designated places along the Yamuna river as well as other water bodies across the city. The revenue department is the nodal agency for Chhath puja arrangements.

One peculiarity of Chhath is that the presence of a priest is not mandatory. Devotees can themselves chant mantras while offering 'Arghyas' to the sun. The idea is to express gratitude.

The four-day Chhath festival began yesterday (October 28). States including Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Nepal and Odisha are soaked in festivities. Similar scenes can also be witnessed in Delhi and Mumbai.

