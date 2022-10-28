Chhath Puja 2022 Day 1: Nahay Khay marks beginning of four-day festival; know rituals & significance

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SANGAMTALKS Chhath Puja 2022 Day 1: Nahay Khay

Chhath Puja 2022 Day 1: Nahay Khay marks the beginning ofthe four-day festival of Chhath. The auspicious festival begins six days after Diwali. This year the auspicious festival is beginning from October 27 with the traditional ceremony of Nahay Khay, which is celebrated on the first day of this four-day-long festival. To thank the Sun Lord for sustaining life on Earth, devotees observe fast, and offer their prayers by worshipping Chhathi Maiya. Chhath Puja is believed to be the only Vedic festival dedicated to Surya (the Sun God).

This festival begins on the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha and is celebrated till Saptami Tithi. Chhath is celebrated primarily in the Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Orissa and also in some parts of Nepal.

Chhath Day 1 Nahay Khay Rituals

The first day of Chhath Puja is known as Kaddu Bhaat or Nahay Khay (Nahai Khai). On this day, devotees wake up early, take a bath and wear new clothes. People prefer to take a dip in the rivers to begin their vrat and do sankalp to observe the vrat with utmost devotion. Then, they take the blessings of Chhathi Maiya and begin the puja.

On this day the parvaitin (the main worshiper who observes fast) cooks the Satvik Kaddu Bhaat along with pulse and serves it as a bhog to the deity in the afternoon.

The meal is cooked in bronze utensils using mango wood on an earthen stove. The women who observe fast are supposed to eat only once throughout the day.

Chhath Puja 2022 Muhurat

Nahay Khay Shubh Time

First day of Chhath Puja or Nahay-Khay is on October 28, Friday

Sunrise - 06:30 am

Sunset - 05:39 pm

Auspicious time of Nahay-Khay (Shobhan, Sarvartha Siddhi and Ravi Yoga)

Shobhan Yoga: Starting from morning

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: From 06.30 am to 10.42 am

Ravi Yoga: Starting from 10.42 am

Why is Chhath Puja celebrated?

There are multiple folklores revolving around Chhath Puja. It is said that in ancient times Draupadi and the Pandavas of Hastinapur celebrated Chhath to pray for the solution of their problems and regain control over their lost kingdom. It was first conducted by Surya Putra Karna, who ruled over the Anga Desh during the Mahabharata age.

