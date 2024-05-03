Friday, May 03, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. When is Varuthini Ekadashi 2024? Know date, time, history, significance and puja rituals

When is Varuthini Ekadashi 2024? Know date, time, history, significance and puja rituals

Celebrate Varuthini Ekadashi, a sacred Hindu festival on May 4th, 2024. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, it brings blessings, spiritual growth, and marks a time for fasting and devotion. Find date, timings, significance, and rituals here.

Rahul Pratyush Written By: Rahul Pratyush New Delhi Published on: May 03, 2024 12:54 IST
Varuthini Ekadashi 2024
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Varuthini Ekadashi 2024: Date, time, history and more

Varuthini Ekadashi, a sacred occasion in the Hindu calendar, is celebrated annually on the 11th lunar day (Ekadashi) of the waxing phase of the Vaishakha month. In 2024, this auspicious day falls on May 4. Ekadashi holds profound significance in Hinduism, with 24 Ekadashis occurring in a lunar year, each dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu. Varuthini Ekadashi marks a time for devout fasting, prayers, and spiritual introspection, inviting believers to seek blessings and divine grace. 

Varuthini Ekadashi 2024: Date and Timings

Varuthini Ekadashi 2024 Date: May 4, 2024

Ekadashi tithi begins: 11:24 PM on May 3, 2024

Ekadashi tithi ends: 08:38 PM on May 4, 2024

Parana time: 06:08 AM to 08:43 AM on May 5, 2024

Varuthini Ekadashi 2024: History

The Hindu scriptures tell a story of how Lord Shiva, in anger, beheaded one of Lord Brahma's heads. This resulted in a curse from Brahma. Lord Vishnu intervened and advised Shiva to observe the Varuthini Ekadashi fast to be free from the curse and its burden. It's believed that observing this fast with devotion brings immense spiritual benefit, equivalent to a thousand years of penance.

Varuthini Ekadashi 2024: Significance

Varuthini Ekadashi holds profound significance for Hindus worldwide. Observing this Ekadashi is believed to cleanse one's soul, uplift spiritual consciousness, and bestow divine blessings. Devotees observe fasting and engage in various religious activities to express their devotion to Lord Vishnu and seek his divine grace.

Varuthini Ekadashi 2024: Puja Rituals

  • Devotees wake up early, take a bath, and wear clean clothes.
  • An altar is set up with images or idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.
  • Offerings of fruits, flowers, incense, and lamps are made.
  • Mantras dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi are chanted.
  • Devotees observe a full-day fast or a partial fast, avoiding grains and certain foods.
  • On the following day (Parana), the fast is broken after performing puja rituals.
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Lifestyle News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement