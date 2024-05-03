When is Varuthini Ekadashi 2024? Know date, time, history, significance and puja rituals

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Varuthini Ekadashi 2024: Date, time, history and more

Varuthini Ekadashi, a sacred occasion in the Hindu calendar, is celebrated annually on the 11th lunar day (Ekadashi) of the waxing phase of the Vaishakha month. In 2024, this auspicious day falls on May 4. Ekadashi holds profound significance in Hinduism, with 24 Ekadashis occurring in a lunar year, each dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu. Varuthini Ekadashi marks a time for devout fasting, prayers, and spiritual introspection, inviting believers to seek blessings and divine grace.

Varuthini Ekadashi 2024: Date and Timings

Varuthini Ekadashi 2024 Date: May 4, 2024

Ekadashi tithi begins: 11:24 PM on May 3, 2024

Ekadashi tithi ends: 08:38 PM on May 4, 2024

Parana time: 06:08 AM to 08:43 AM on May 5, 2024

Varuthini Ekadashi 2024: History

The Hindu scriptures tell a story of how Lord Shiva, in anger, beheaded one of Lord Brahma's heads. This resulted in a curse from Brahma. Lord Vishnu intervened and advised Shiva to observe the Varuthini Ekadashi fast to be free from the curse and its burden. It's believed that observing this fast with devotion brings immense spiritual benefit, equivalent to a thousand years of penance.

Varuthini Ekadashi 2024: Significance

Varuthini Ekadashi holds profound significance for Hindus worldwide. Observing this Ekadashi is believed to cleanse one's soul, uplift spiritual consciousness, and bestow divine blessings. Devotees observe fasting and engage in various religious activities to express their devotion to Lord Vishnu and seek his divine grace.

Varuthini Ekadashi 2024: Puja Rituals