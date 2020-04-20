Delhi Red Zones: Shalimar Bagh, Trilokpuri, Jahangirpuri areas among 84 COVID-19 hotspots. Full List

Monday, April 20, 2020
     
Areas in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, Trilokpuri and Jahangirpuri were identified as coronavirus hotspots today. With this, a total number of 84 areas have been identified as containment zones or red zones in the national capital.

New Delhi Updated on: April 20, 2020 21:46 IST
Areas in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, Trilokpuri and Jahangirpuri were identified as coronavirus hotspots today. With this, a total number of 84 areas have been identified as containment zones or red zones in the national capital. Areas that were sealed today included: Gali No.24 to 28 in Tughlakabad Extension, G-Block in Jahangirpuri, Flat No. 265 to 500 in Jahangirpuri's Sanjay Enclave, H. No. 34/156 to H. No. 34/189 (Resettlement Colony), Block-34 in Trilokpuri. 

FULL LIST OF CORONAVIRUS HOTSPOTS IN DELHI

