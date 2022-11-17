Delhi records season's lowest temperature at 11.3 degrees Celsius

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Winter season seems to pick up

Delhi on Thursday witnessed a minimum temperature 11.3 degrees Celsius and the maximum settled at 27.5 degrees, a notch below the normal.

The minimum temperature was the lowest of the season in Delhi, according to SkymetWeather. The minimum temperature in the metropolis may drop to 10 degrees Celsius in the next two days, the Met office said.

Air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the poor category on Thursday, while the minimum temperature settled at 11.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal.

The maximum temperature hovered around 27 degrees Celsius, according to an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin.

According to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) the 24-hour average air quality index was in the poor category at 260.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The air quality is likely to improve further on the back of strong winds, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

