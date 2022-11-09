Buying Guide: 5 air purifiers to save you from contaminated air

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Air purifiers

According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, the air quality of our National Capital Region (NCR) came down to the severe category and will remain severe to very poor in the coming week. This can pose a major risk to kids and the elderly. With holidays and wedding season running, most people are bound to step out and breathe the intoxicated and allergy-prone air which can certainly trigger diseases like asthma, severe breathing issues, bronchitis and other allergies and diseases. During this time, it's imperative to make sure that indoor air is clean and healthy to breathe in.

Having an air purifier is not a luxury, rather, it is a necessity which could help everyone living in a house. It is capable to clean the air and remove dangerous toxins, making it safe to breathe and keep healthy. Here is the list of best air purifiers to invest in to filter the contaminated air.

Philips High-Efficiency Air Purifier with Vitashield Intelligent Purification HEPA Filter - AC2887/20: Rs 13,999 (Reliance Digital)

With just one push of a button, this air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens, or pollutants in your home to keep it clean and safe. It removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 333 m³/h.

Coway AirMega 200 (AP-1018F): Rs 21,900

The AirMega 200 can be an awesome room-purifying companion. It comes with 3 filters namely Pre Filter, Carbon Filter, and Green True HEPA Filter. It detects the air quality in the room and automatically switches the operation mode according to the amount of air pollution. This means it smartly optimizes power consumption, and you can be carefree!

KENT Alps Air Purifier: Rs 18,150

KENT Alps Air Purifier comes with the best-advanced features and is the best-known way to improve the air quality, indoors. It removes harmful unseen bacteria, viruses, air pollutants and germs from the air to provide a cleaner and fresher room environment. The advanced HEPA Technology removes 2.5PM. The air purifier is designed with an in-built ionizer that helps to improve air freshness, while its activated carbon filter removes odour effectively.

Philips 1000i Series Air Purifier with HEPA Filter - AC1217/20: Rs 11,444

With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It comes with 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, and Active Carbon and the pre-filter captures 99.97% of ultra-fine particles, so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria, pollen, dust, pet dander and other pollutants. It reports the air quality in real time and intelligently chooses the right speed for your home (in auto mode).

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool (White/Silver) - HP07: Rs 56,990

The Dyson purifier comes with HEPA H13 and activated carbon filtration removes 99.95% of allergens & pollutants as small as PM 0.1 (0.1 microns) including dust, pollen, mould spores, bacteria, pet dander, VOCs and other harmful gases/odours. It is multi-functional, combining HEPA Air Purifier + Heater + Bladeless Fan in one, which projects smooth purified air per second.

