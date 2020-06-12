Delhi: Rajouri Garden restaurant served closure notice for hosting birthday party

Image Source : PTI Delhi restaurant served closure notice for hosting b'day party

A restaurant in Rajouri Garden, which hosted a birthday party flouting social distancing norms and served ‘Hookah to the guests, has been served closure notice by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The closure notice has been served by the health officials of the civic body, which asked to close the restaurant within 48 hours of receiving the notice.

As per sources, the restaurant faces sealing and action under the Pandemic Act.

The popular eating joint in Rajouri Garden, which reopened after being shut for almost three months, landed in trouble as 38 persons were arrested for celebrating a birthday party there on Monday while allegedly violating all social distancing norms.

"While a total of 38 persons were apprehended, four people, including the owner of the restaurant, were found responsible for the offence and hence, were arrested but were released on bail later," the police had said, adding that 'hookahs' were also being served during the party.

(With PTI inputs)

