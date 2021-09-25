Delhi: IMD issues severely bad weather warning for next 2 days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for Sunday and Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for severely bad weather in Delhi for the next two days. Sultry conditions prevailed in the national capital on Saturday with some parts receiving light rains.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average while the minimum settled at 24.6 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 95 per cent and 68 per cent.

The Ridge area of the city recorded traces of rainfall while Ayanagar and Noida recorded 0.4 mm and 0.5 mm of rain.

Of the four colour codes used by the IMD, yellow indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities.

On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

Delhi's September rainfall has already breached the 400-mm mark. At 413.3 mm till Friday evening, it is the maximum rainfall recorded in the month since 417.3 mm in September 1944, officials said.

The monsoon this year has yielded a bounteous 1,169.7 mm of rainfall in Delhi till Friday evening, the highest since 1964 and the third-highest since the data has been maintained by the IMD.

Delhi had gauged 1,155.6 mm of rainfall in 1975 and 1,190.9 mm in 1964.

(with PTI inputs)

