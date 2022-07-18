Monday, July 18, 2022
     
Delhi Rains: Morning remains humid, downpour likely in city again

Delhi Rains: The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 82 per cent. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 37 degrees Celsius.

Poorva Joshi Edited By: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 New Delhi Published on: July 18, 2022 12:11 IST
Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Pedestrians use umbrellas to cover themselves during monsoon rain

Delhi Rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rains and drizzle in the city today, and the morning remained humid. The minimum temperature settled at 27.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. The weather office has forecast cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain or drizzle.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 82 per cent. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 37 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature settled at 35 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average temperature.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, several parts of the national capital received rains bringing down the mercury to 24.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average temperature, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity settled at 98 per cent, it said. Rainfall was witnessed in several areas of the national capital such as Shahdara, Akshardham, Mayur Vihar, ITO, Saket and areas around India Gate.

(With PTI Inputs)

