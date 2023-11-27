Delhi, Punjab governments initiate pilgrimage program in tribute to Guru Nanak Dev Ji

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

The Delhi and Punjab governments have commenced a pilgrimage program inspired by the ideals of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Punjab, starting today, is launching the Teerth Yojana (pilgrimage plan), where the entire expenses will be covered by the government, including travel and meals.

"I was thinking that although it has been 75 years since India gained independence, no government has organised such a pilgrimage journey to date," said kejriwal.

"We initiated this in Delhi first. So far, we have taken 80,000 people on pilgrimage journeys in Delhi. The money spent on pilgrimages is referred to as the funds of the previous government. We are serving the messages of Guru Sahib by serving the needy. Today, we are opening community clinics everywhere in Punjab. Providing free treatment to the poor, giving quality education to the underprivileged, and undertaking pilgrimage journeys are all virtuous deeds," added the Delhi CM.

In celebration of the 554th Prakash Purb (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, the first group of pilgrims commenced their journey from Amritsar railway station to Takht Hazoor Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, under the Mukhyamantri Tirath Yatra (CM’s pilgrimage) Scheme. The initial batch, comprising 234 pilgrims from Amritsar district and 80 from Tarn Taran district, boarded the train bound for Nanded around noon on Monday.

The state ministers, Harbhajan Singh ETO and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, flagged off the pilgrims from the Guru Nanak Dev University campus, where they were transported to the Amritsar station by buses. Ensuring the comfort and well-being of the pilgrims, the ministers assured that the Punjab government would make all necessary arrangements, including food and accommodation.

The gurdwara holds historical significance as it is the place where the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, breathed his last in 1708 and was cremated.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann bid farewell to the pilgrims at Dhuri railway station. The Mukhyamantri Tirath Yatra Scheme, with a budget of ₹40 crore, allows people to visit various religious sites, including Takht Hazoor Sahib, Takht Patna Sahib, Anandpur Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, Naina Devi temple, through free train and bus services.

