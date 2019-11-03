Delhi: 32 flights diverted from IGI airport on Sunday morning

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport saw thirty-two flights being diverted on Sunday morning due to low visibility in the capital. Delhi-NCR is witnessing some of the highest pollution smog of the season and it has started taking toll on people's day-to-day lives.

32 flights were diverted from Delhi airport on Sunday morning due to low visibility caused by pollution, airport officials have confirmed.

"Total 32 flights have been diverted from Delhi airport on Sunday morning due to bad weather," they said.

An Air India spokesperson said, "Due to bad weather, flight operations affected since morning 9 am in T3 airport (Delhi). Twelve flights are diverted to Jaipur, Amritsar and Lucknow."

When asked if it can be said that "bad weather" is actually the pollution, the spokesperson replied in affirmative.

