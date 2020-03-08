Delhi Police detains couple linked to ISIS for instigating anti-CAA protests

Image Source : PTI Representative image (PTI)

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Sunday detained a couple from New Delhi’s Jamia Nagar for allegedly instigating the citizenship law protests. Police have claimed that the couple, Jahanjeb Sami and wife Hina Bashir Beg, were linked to the Islamic State’s Khorasan module.

The ISIS (K) has been involved in militancy since 2015, when the first attack claimed by the group was reported, according to Centre for International Security and Cooperation at Standford University.

The Khorasan module has been mainly active in Afghanistan and Pakistan till date.

More details awaited…