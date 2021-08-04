Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/PTI Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana chairs interstate coordination meet ahead of I-Day

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday chaired a interstate coordination meeting in a bid to strengthen cooperation and address issues in preparation for Independence Day- 2021 celebrations. The meet was attended by top brass from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh and J&K, along with senior officers and District DCsP of Delhi Police who joined through video conferencing. The Addl.DGP/Meerut (UP), ADG/Rohtak (Haryana), CP/Noida, CP/Gurugram, IGP/Rewari and DIG/Uttrakhand were among officers who joined the meeting physically.

The objective of the meeting was to share terror-related intelligence and inputs and take necessary measures in the run up to the Independence Day celebrations and also to deliberate upon plans for bigger coordinated action among states in areas of policing which have implications for national capital.

Addressing the officers, Asthana said that good cooperation between police forces of the country is the key to address all issues. He appreciated the cooperation extended by the neighbouring state police and other states to Delhi Police in crime control and action on criminals.

Setting an action plan for immediate goal and long term goal, the CP, Delhi laid emphasis on intensive drives for preventive measures like tenants’ verification, hotels/guest houses checking and anti-terror alertness etc. in order to indentify and counter any nefarious designs, and strong border checking actions to curb the movement of weapons, criminals and drugs into the national capital.

In the long term, this interstate cooperation should be expanded to launch concerted and coordinated action on interstate crimes, particularly gun running and drugs supply which are becoming a huge menace, and cyber offences that defraud a large number of innocent citizens, Shri Asthana said.

The officers exchanged information on anti-social elements taking refuge in NCR and the need to launch concerted drives on tenants’ verification and border checking. The need to keep a watchful eye on movement of paragliders, drones and other flying objects from the open areas on the day of function was discussed and it was agreed upon to share advance information about the movement of any suspicious elements. Information sharing on interstate gangs operating in NCR and issues related to supply of illegal arms and narcotics were also discussed to take action upon.

Traffic restrictions during Independence Day celebration and steps to check unauthorised intrusion at borders have been planned in advance and officers of bordering states pledged to cooperate for their smooth implementation.

The meeting ended with a resolution to increase coordination in policing in the NCR region with emphasis on one-to-one interaction at all levels in order to provide a more secure environment to citizens of Delhi and the neighbouring states.

