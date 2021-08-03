Tuesday, August 03, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Lawyer seeks urgent hearing in SC of plea against Rakesh Asthana's appointment as Delhi Police chief

Lawyer seeks urgent hearing in SC of plea against Rakesh Asthana's appointment as Delhi Police chief

An urgent hearing of contempt action plea against PM Modi and Amit Shah was sought in the Supreme Court.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: August 03, 2021 12:01 IST
rakesh asthana dcp
Image Source : PTI

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana during the Monsoon Session of Parliament

A lawyer who has filed a contempt action plea in the Supreme Court against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for appointing Rakesh Asthana as the Delhi Police chief has sought an urgent hearing of his petition. The Supreme Court on Tuesday told lawyer M L Sharma that his petition will be listed for hearing if the registry has accorded a number to it.

"I have filed a contempt petition against the appointment of Rakesh Asthana," Sharma said. "If it is numbered, we will post it for hearing," a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana told the lawyer.

According to the petition, the prime minister, who is the head of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, and the home minister jointly decided and appointed Asthana as the Delhi Police Commissioner.

This, the petition alleges, is against the judgement of the top court in the Prakash Singh case. In his petition, Sharma said that according to the apex court's judgement, a person must have a "minimum of three months of service left prior to his appointment as the DGP".

A 1984-batch IPS officer, Asthana was appointed as the Delhi Police Commissioner on July 27. His appointment came just days before his superannuation on July 31.

Also Read: AAP govt opposes appointment of Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police chief

Also Read: Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana appointed new Delhi Police Commissioner

Latest India News

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X