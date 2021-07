Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE BREAKING: Rakesh Asthana appointed as the new Delhi Police Commissioner

BREAKING: Rakesh Asthana was on Tuesday appointed as the new Delhi Police Commissioner, replacing Balaji Srivastava.

Asthana has been holding the post of director general of the Border Security Force (BSF).

Meanwhile, Director General of ITBP SS Deswal has been given the additional charge of the post of BSF DG.

