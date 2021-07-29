AAP govt opposes appointment of Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police chief

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE | Newly-appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana takes charge from acting Commissioner Balaji Srivastav, at the Delhi Police Headquarters, New Delhi, Wednesday, July 28 , 2021.

In what could be another round of tussle between the Arvind Kejriwal-AAP government and the Centre, the Delhi assembly on Thursday passed a resolution against the appointment of former CBI officer Rakesh Asthana as its Police Commissioner. The resolution has sought a reversal of the appointment from the Union Home Ministry, which controls the Delhi Police.

Centre's order said he was getting an "inter cadre deputation" from the Gujarat cadre to AGMUT, from where Delhi Police chiefs are picked. The order also said his service was being extended "initially for a period of one year beyond the date of his superannuation... as a special case in public interest".

While passing the resolution, senior AAP leader Satyender Jain said, "The BJP wants to say that all the commissioners appointed by the Modi government so far were useless, and for the first time in 7 years, they have brought a good officer," and added, "Supreme Court gave the ruling -- six months should be left in the appointment of DG level, Rakesh Asthana had 4 days' tenure left."

Slamming the appointment, the Congress also said, it is in "direct contravention" of a Supreme Court judgment and questioned if any "quid pro quo" was involved in it. "Not just is it an issue of inter-cadre appointment; the issue expands to another instance of blatant disregard towards the Supreme Court of India and the laws of the land," senior Congress leader Pawan Khera has said.

