  Delhi, Uttar Pradesh likely to see heavy rain, strong winds from Friday onwards

Delhi, Uttar Pradesh likely to see heavy rain, strong winds from Friday onwards

The IMD has predicted a heavy rainfall spell from Friday onwards. The upcoming rain spell may continue for 3-4 days, it said.

Heavy rainfall warning has been issued for several states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh from October 6 onwards.

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall spell from Friday onwards.

The upcoming rain spell may continue for 3-4 days, the weatherman said.

Strong winds may also accompany with heavy showers over several states in northern India.

The weather department has said that due to cyclone in the Bay of Bengal, conditions are not favorable for the withdrawal of the monsoon.

