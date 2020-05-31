Image Source : FILE Delhi-Noida border to remain sealed: New guidelines issued for Gautam Buddh Nagar

New lockdown guidelines released by the District Magistrate of Gautam Budha Nagar states that movement on Noida-Delhi inter-state border will continue to be restricted in view of the rise in coronavirus cases in the national capital.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Health Department submitted a report on Sunday which stated that in the last 20 days, 42 per cent of the Covid-19 cases in the district were tracked to Delhi. Therefore, the Noida administration decided that the status of the Delhi-Noida border will remain same as before.

The district administration had on April 21 banned movement of people between Noida and Delhi.

The inter-state travel ban exempts ambulances, doctors, goods carriers, media, those directly involved in COVID-19 services and those with passes issued by the administration.

The Centre on Saturday extended the nationwide lockdown, which was slated to end on May 31, till June 30 with a phased plan, first being termed as 'Unlock 1', to unlock India barring the containment zones or the areas sealed because of a large number of Covid-19 cases. Lockdown 5.0 guidelines will come into effect from June 1 and will be effective till June 30.

