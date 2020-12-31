Delhi: New Covid strain detected in 4 of 38 UK returnees, says Health Minister Satyendra Jain

Image Source : FILE PHOTO We are completely ready for the roll-out of coronavirus vaccine, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday confirmed that four people, who recently returned from the UK, have been found infected with the new coronavirus strain.

Interacting with media persons, Jain said experts are working to analyse the new strain of the virus. He added that the Kejriwal government has done all preparations for the roll-out of Coronavirus vaccine.

“Experts are still working on the new strains’ analysis, to understand its intricacies. LNJP Hospital currently has 38 positive patients who travelled to Delhi from international locations. Out of those, 4 have been infected with the new strain. Nonetheless, I assure you that all flights have been banned and no new cases have since then arrived. The ones who arrived earlier are being traced and tested and there is no need to worry," the minister said.

LNJP and GTB hospital to be turned partially COVID

In the wake up of decreasing cases, LNJP and GTB hospital will be soon turned into partially COVID and will be made available to non-COVID patients. OPD and other services to resume for non-COVID patients, Jain said.

"The bed occupancy in the hospitals has reduced considerably. More than 85% of beds are available. In the wake of this, the Delhi Government has decided that GTB and LNJP hospitals which were fully COVID dedicated hospitals will soon be turned into partially COVID dedicated and made available to non-COVID patients. All departments and services including OPD will be resumed," he said

“COVID care centres did not see any patients for quite some time, therefore it did not make sense to keep them up and running," the minister said.

Night Curfew in Delhi on New Year eve

Satyendra Jain said that the government has decided to impose night curfew 11 PM - 6 AM on December 31 and January 1, to ensure nothing hampers the much controlled situation of the infection in Delhi.

“The night curfew will be implemented from 11 PM till 6 AM on December 31 and January 1, to ensure that there are no lapses which can lead to a spike like earlier, now that there is a much-controlled situation of COVID in Delhi," Jain said.

