Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts dense fog for Thursday, rain unlikely

The Delhi-NCR region and other states in North India may get some respite from the rain that has been continuing since the weekend. According to the weatherman, the impact of western disturbances that have been causing rains in northern India is becoming weak now, however, the region may witness extreme fog on Thursday, due to some another western disturbance.

Further going by the Met department, Delhi-NCR and nearby region might see few spells of rain on January 8, while after January 10, people may start getting some respite from chilling weather as the minimum temperature is expected to rise.

On Wednesday, moderate rains along with thundershowers were observed at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh while very light rains and thundershowers occurred at some places in the state's eastern parts on Wednesday, the Met department said.

State capital Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 12.7 degrees Celsius, while Allahabad recorded 14.6 degrees Celsius. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was 6.2 degrees Celsius recorded in Etawah and Banda. Dense to very dense fog is very likely to occur in the morning at isolated places over eastern UP on Thursday.

Rain/thunderstorms are very likely at isolated places over western UP and the weather is most likely to remain dry over eastern UP on January 8. For January 9, the weather is most likely to remain dry over the state.

