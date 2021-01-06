Delhi rains: Moderate showers continue to drench NCR for fourth day

Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi rains: Moderate showers continue to drench NCR

Sporadic rains continued in Delhi for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday. According to the the India Meteorological Department's prediction, thunderstorm with light to moderate rain will occur at isolated places over and adjoining areas of South, Southwest, Northwest Delhi, Rewari, Bhiwadi, Manesar, Gurugram, Palwal, and Muzaffarnagar in the morning.

Earlier on Tuesday, the minimum temperature rose to 13.2 degrees Celsius, six notches more than normal. The maximum temperature settled at 20.8 degrees Celsius. The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 1.3 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm on Tuesday. The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road and Ridge recorded 5.3 mm, 0.4mm and 4.8 mm rainfall, respectively.

#WATCH Parts of #Delhi witnesses spells of rain and hailstorm; visuals from south Delhi pic.twitter.com/MFdUjBXlOs — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

The rains, under the influence of a strong Western Disturbance, come on the back of a severe cold wave that gripped Delhi in the run-up to New Year.

The Met department said that the Western Disturbance is causing snowfall in the hills. Once it withdraws, the mercury will fall again in Delhi and neighbouring areas to 4 to 5 degrees Celsius.

