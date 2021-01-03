Winter Wonderland: Picturesque snowfall covers Himachal, Srinagar. See photos

Image Source : PTI Srinagar: A snow covered park after heavy snowfall, in Srinagar, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Sunday, leading to suspension of traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway. The air traffic to and fro Srinagar also suffered disruption.

A blanket of snow covered Kashmir as most areas received moderate snowfall, cutting the valley's surface as well air connection with the rest of the country. The snowfall started during the night at most places and early in the morning at few places.

Image Source : PTI Srinagar: A boatman clears snow from the roof of a Shikara after fresh snowfall at Dal Lake, in Srinagar, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

Srinagar received about three to four inches of fresh snowfall. Meanwhile, Qazigund – the gateway town to the valley in south Kashmir recorded around nine inches of snowfall.

Areas around Jawahar Tunnel on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway recorded about ten inches of snowfall, leading to suspension of traffic.

The snowfall also disrupted the air traffic with no flight operations taking place at the airport due to accumulation of snow on the runway.

Image Source : PTI Srinagar: A worker shovels snow from a footpath after a fresh snowfall in Srinagar, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

The minimum temperature improved across the valley due to the snowfall but still stayed below the freezing point.

Srinagar city -- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir -- recorded a low of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius -- up from the previous night's minus 5.9 degrees Celsius.

Image Source : PTI Srinagar: A pedestrian holding an umbrella walks on a snow-covered pavement during snowfall in Srinagar, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

The higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall, whereas some other parts witnessed light rain even as the meteorological department issued warning for heavy rain and snowfall in the state. It predicted rain in the plains and lower hills till January 5 and rain, and snowfall in middle and higher hills of the state till January 6.

Image Source : PTI Mandi: Prashar Lake covered with snow after heavy snowfall in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. The lake is located at a height of 2730m above sea level.

The Met centre issued a 'yellow' weather warning of heavy rain, snowfall in middle and higher hills on January 4 and thunderstorm and lightning in the plains and lower hills from January 4 to 5.

Image Source : PTI McLeodganj: View of the snow-covered Naddi village after a fresh snowfall, near McLeodganj in Himachal Pradesh, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.

Further, it issued 'orange' warning of heavy rain and snowfall in middle and higher hills on January 5. The Met centre issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life". (With PTI inputs)

