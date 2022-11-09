Delhi-NCR air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category as layer of haze covers region

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Delhi-NCR air quality continues to be 'very poor'

Delhi AQI: The air quality of Delhi-NCR continues to deteriorate to remain in the "very poor" category, blanketing several parts of the region in a veil of smoky haze due to calmer winds on Wednesday morning.

The national capital's air quality was recorded at 339. Meanwhile, Noida recorded at 371 in the 'very poor' category, 338 in the 'very poor' category and 433 near Dhirpur in the 'severe' category.

Due to unfavourable climatic circumstances, it is predicted that the air quality may further deteriorate over the next two days. It is anticipated that a favourable wind speed of 15 to 20 kilometres per hour would result in a significant improvement from November 11.

An AQI between 301 and 400 is considered “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”. Farm fires in Punjab dropped from 2,487 on Monday to 605 on Tuesday.

Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution dips further

Their share in Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution dipped from 14 per cent on Monday to 9 per cent on Tuesday, according to data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute and SAFAR, a forecasting agency under the Union ministry of earth sciences.

The haze during the day lowered visibility to 800 meters and 900 meters at the Safdarjung and Palam airports, respectively, an official at the IMD stated.

(With inputs from agencies)

