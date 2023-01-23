Nitin Gadkari shares stunning photos of Delhi-Mumbai expressway

Follow us on Image Source : @NITIN_GADKARI Union Minister shares photos of Vadodara - Virar Section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has shared stunning photos of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The photos showcase the Vadodara-Virar section of the expressway.

The 1,380 kilometres long Delhi-Mumbai expressway, nearing completion, will be the longest expressway in India. It will enhance connectivity between Delhi and Mumbai.

The expressway will connect the urban centres of Delhi through the Delhi-Faridabad-Sohna section of the corridor along with a spur to Jewar Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port to Mumbai through a spur in Mumbai.

Image Source : @NITIN_GADKARIUnion Minister Nitin Gadkari shares photos of Delhi-Mumbai expressway

In addition, the expressway which passes through the six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra will improve the connectivity to economic hubs like Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat bringing economic prosperity to millions.

As part of NHAI’s commitment towards environment conservation, over two million trees and shrubs are planned to be planted along the highway. The Delhi-Mumbai expressway is the first in Asia and only the second in the world to feature animal overpasses in order to facilitate unrestricted movement of wildlife.

Image Source : @NITIN_GADKARIThe 1,380 kilometres long Delhi-Mumbai expressway will be the longest expressway in India

Delhi Mumbai Expressway project has also created employment for thousands of trained civil engineers as well as more than 50 Lakh Man days of work.

ALSO READ | Delhi to Dehradun in 2.5 hours: Expressway takes shape, enters final stage of construction | Photos

Latest India News