Delhi to Dehradun in 2.5 hours: Expressway takes shape, enters final stage of construction | Photos

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway achieved a major milestone as the last 20km stretch passing through the eco-sensitive zone of Raja Ji National Park has witnessed the start of construction that includes the 340m Daat Kali tunnel.

"Breakthrough achieved on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway project. The last 20km stretch passes through eco-sensitive zone of Raja Ji National Park where Asia's longest elevated wildlife corridor (12km) is being constructed that includes 340m Daat Kali tunnel," said Union Road, Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari while sharing the update about the construction of the expressway.

"The tunnel intends to protect the surrounding wildlife. Once completed, the expressway would reduce travel time between Dehradun-Delhi from 6 hrs to 2.30 hrs & Delhi-Haridwar from 5 hrs to 2 hrs," said the minister on Twitter.

The Expressway is a part of Delhi Dehradun economic corridor, which is expected to be completed by March 2024. The final stretch of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will link Dehradun via the new Daat Kali Devi Tunnel. The phase IV route will go through a vast forest area (surrounding the tunnel), comprising Shivalik Hills and Rajaji Tiger Reserve.

As per the Ministry, before 2024, as many as 26 green express highways will be constructed which will bring down travel time considerably. Once the highways are in place, travel time from Delhi to Dehradun, Delhi to Haridwar, Delhi to Jaipur would only take around two hours. While Delhi to Chandigarh will take 2.30 hours, Delhi to Amritsar will be done in 4 hours and Delhi to Mumbai in 12 hours.

