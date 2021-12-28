Covid cases spike across country as Delhi, Mumbai register record daily tally | Top points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test, at CSMT railway station, in Mumbai, Monday, December 27, 2021.

Highlights Delhi recorded 496 Covid cases in last 24 hours, highest since June 4.

Mumbai alone recorded 1,377 new cases, 70% higher than yesterday's tally.

Yellow alert has been sounded in Delhi due to spike in Covid cases, along with a night curfew.

Delhi and Maharashtra today added to the growing concerns of rising Covid-19 cases in India, as they registered 496 and 2,172 fresh coronavirus cases respectively. In the case of the national capital, today's fresh cases were almost 50 percent more than what it registered yesterday. Whereas, Maharashtra today crossed the 2000 mark, up by 50 percent from 1,426 infections recorded a day before.

Maharashtra and Delhi both are points of concern when it comes to the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Here's all you need to know:

With the new case additions, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 66,61,486, while the death toll increased to 1,41,476. Also, 22 new deaths were reported today. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12 percent. Mumbai recorded 1,377 new COVID-19 cases, a steep rise by 70 percent from a day ago, and one more death, according to a separate bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Delhi today recorded 496 new Covid cases, the highest since June 4. while the positivity rate also rose to 0.89 per cent along with one fatality due to coronavirus in the city. The total number of cases of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 recorded in Delhi has also mounted to 165. There were 67 Omicron cases in the national capital on Friday. According to the health department, 120 travelers who tested positive on their arrival at the IGI Airport have been admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours. A yellow alert was sounded in the national capital today, in accordance with the ''Level-1'' alert under the graded response action plan (GRAP). Today, no new Omicron cases were reported in Delhi and Maharashtra. However, 2 new Omicron cases were reported in Puducherry, 7 in Telangana, 5 in Gujarat, and 7 in Kerala. India's Omicron tally now stands at 674 with the new additions made today. Maharashtra alone has 167 cases of Omicron, while Delhi has 165, Union Health Ministry said.

