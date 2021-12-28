Tuesday, December 28, 2021
     
Delhi Resident Doctors' Association to call off strike on December 29

The decision comes hours after meeting Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

December 28, 2021
Delhi RDA decides to take back strike on Dec 29 
Delhi RDA decides to take back strike on Dec 29 

AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) has decided to take back the decision of strike on 29th December. The decision comes hours after the RDA representatives met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. 

India Tv - Delhi Resident Doctors' association to call off strike on December 29

Delhi Resident Doctors' association to call off strike on December 29

 

