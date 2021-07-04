Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Good news! Delhi, Haryana, UP, Punjab, Rajasthan to finally get monsoon rains from THIS date

Several regions in the country are still awaiting monsoon rains. After a break, the Southwest monsoon is again set to enter an active phase, the Ministry of Earth Sciences said on Sunday. According to Secretary M Rajeevan, the forecast models show signs of increasing rain activity from July 8.

"Monsoon Update: @moesgoi models show signs of revival- increasing rains in South, west coast & East Central India from 8 Jul. Models also make an early indication of formation of a weather system over BoB by12th & subsequent active monsoon phase," Rajeevan said in a tweet.

After a good spell of rains in the first two and half weeks of June, the Southwest Monsoon has not advanced further since June 19. Delhi, Haryana, parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, west Rajasthan still await the arrival of monsoon.

READ MORE: "Wait till...": IMD on Delhi, North India Monsoon

Responding to a question over a probable date when the monsoon is expected to cover the remaining parts including Delhi, Rajeevan said it could be around July 11.

IMD's forecast for July

In its forecast for the July, India Meteorological Department said the country as a whole will witness good rainfall this month. However, parts of north India, some parts of south peninsula, central, east and northeast India could witness rainfall in the category of normal to below normal. It added that the conditions are not favourable for the monsoon's progress till July 7 due to the lack of a weather system.

READ MORE: Severe heat wave likely to continue over Delhi, northern India; monsoon still a week away: IMD

Latest India News