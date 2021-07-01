Severe heat wave likely to continue over Delhi, northern India; monsoon still a week away: IMD

Follow us on Image Source : AP Heat wave conditions likely to continue over Delhi, parts of northern India.

Heat wave conditions are likely to continue over the next two days over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, north Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and other parts of Northern India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

It said heat wave to severe heat wave conditions were observed in isolated places over Jammu on Wednesday.

The weather office added that heat wave conditions were recorded in most places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, northwest Rajasthan and northwest Madhya Pradesh, with severe heat wave conditions at isolated areas in the region.

Severe heat wave conditions were observed at isolated places over northeast Rajasthan as well, it said.

"Due to likely dry westerly/southwesterly winds from Pakistan to northwest India at lower levels, heat wave conditions in isolated/some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh (are likely) during next two days," the IMD said.

Mercury over 40 degree at several places

Temperatures across the plains have crossed 40 degrees Celsius in the last few days.

No favourable conditions for monsoon in regions experiencing heat wave

The southwest monsoon has covered the entire country but has eluded Haryana, Delhi, parts of Punjab, west Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh.

Moreover, no favourable conditions are likely to develop for further advance of southwest monsoon into parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during next 5-6 days, IMD added.

(With PTI inputs)

