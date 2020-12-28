Image Source : GOOGLE Travelling on Delhi Metro's Airport Line gets easier - Here's how

Good news for Delhi Metro commuters. Passengers travelling on the Airport Line need not to buy a separate token or card to board a train. Passengers carrying a RuPay-Debit card can now gain entry into the station premises and board a train.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch the National Common Mobility Card today. It will be fully operationalised on the Airport Express Line. It will enable passengers carrying a RuPay-Debit Card issued from any part of the country to travel on the route using it.

"This facility will become available on the entire Delhi Metro network by 2022," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

back in March 2019, PM Modi had launched the indigenously-developed NCMC to enable people to pay multiple kinds of transport charges, including using Metro and bus services across the country.

Dubbed as 'One Nation One Card', the inter-operable transport card allows the holders to also pay for their bus travel, toll taxes, parking charges, retail shopping and even withdraw money.

This is the first major event of Delhi Metro in 2020 which saw an unprecedented lockdown in the earlier months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

