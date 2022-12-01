Delhi liquor scam: Not scared, ready to cooperate with ED, says Telangana CM KCR's daughter Kavitha

Follow us on Image Source : AINS Kavitha to cooperate with ED officials

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha on Thursday she is not scared of Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe and would fully cooperate with the central agency.

Her comment came after her name figured in the investigation by ED in Delhi liquor policy scam.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader alleged the BJP government at the Centre is resorting to cheap tactics to damage her reputation through media leaks.

Addressing the media and her supporters at her residence here, Kavitha told Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop using central agencies like ED, CBI and IT to target his political opponents and come to power.

"We have already said we are ready to face any probe. If the agency comes and questions, we will definitely reply but if you resort to media leaks to damage the reputation of leaders, people will definitely fight back," she said.

Kavitha, a member of Telangana Legislative Council, also dared the Modi government to put her in jail. "If you want to put me in jail, do it. There is no problem but we will not stop working for the people and we will continue to expose failures of the BJP," she said.

The former MP alleged that the ED, CBI and IT cases against ministers, MLAs and other TRS leaders was BJP's reaction to TRS exposing its conspiracy to topple democratically elected government.

"You conspired to topple the government and since we exposed this before people, as a reaction ED, CBI, IT cases are booked against ministers, MLAs and MLCs," she said.

Kavitha made it clear that she is not scared. "We are not scared. At the most what you can do. Will you hang us? At the most you can put us in jail. Do it. As long as people are with us and we are working sincerely for people, there is nothing to fear," she said.

The TRS alleged that the entire country knows that since during the last few years, the BJP has toppled democratically elected governments in nine states and came to power through manipulation.

"In every state, ED comes a year before elections. ED comes before Modi. There is nothing new in Telangana as the elections are to be held here next year," she said.

She advised Narendra Modi to stop using central agencies to come to power. "Go to people, tell them what you will do for them and get democratically elected but using CBI, ED to win and that too in politically conscious Telangana is not possible," she said.

Kavitha's name has surfaced in the remand report filed by the ED in a Delhi court on Wednesday for remand of businessman Amit Arora in Delhi liquor policy scam.

According to the remand report, businessman Vijay Nair, who has already been arrested in the case, received kickbacks of Rs 100 crore on behalf of AAP leaders from a group, called 'South Group'.

According to the report, the group is controlled by Sarath Reddy, Kavitha and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy. Sarath Reddy, one of the directors of pharma major Aurobindo Pharma, has already been arrested.Srinivasulu Reddy is a member of Parliament belonging to Andhra Pradesh's ruling party YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

