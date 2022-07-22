Delhi LG recommends CBI probe into AAP govt's excise policy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena on Friday recommended a CBI probe into Kejriwal government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses. The CBI inquiry was recommended on Delhi Chief Secretary's report filed earlier this month, showing prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. The report also mentioned giving benefit of rs 144 crores to the liquor mafia. Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia is likely to come under the scanner.

The Delhi government hit back at the Centre saying, "We'd been saying the 2016 situation would return, enquiries by CBI, income tax, ED would be launched to stop us. They are trying all means to hinder our work. They had been after Dy CM Manish Sisodia after our Health Min Satyendar Jain," said AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Case so far

The new Excise policy 2021-22 was implemented from November 17 last year under which retail licences were given to private bidders for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones. Many liquor stores failed to open for being located in non-confirming areas of the city. Several such vends were sealed by the municipal corporations. The BJP and Congress had vociferously opposed the policy and lodged complaint with the LG as well as central agencies for a probe into it.

