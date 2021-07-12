Delhi: Decision to shut down Janpath market for flouting Covid norms withdrawn

Monday, July 12, 2021
     
New Delhi Updated on: July 12, 2021 15:17 IST
Image Source : PTI

The order to shut down Delhi's Janpath Market was withdrawn soon after it was issued on Monday. The Delhi government had ordered the closure of Janpath Market for the violation of Covid protocols and for not following the guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

"The Janpath market is, hereby, closed till further orders for violation of DDMA order and for not following COVID appropriate behaviour norms. The Director (Enforcement), NDMC and SHO, Connaught Place are hereby directed to enforce the order with immediate effect and submit a compliance report," the Delhi government said in the order.

Delhi was under a lockdown from April 19 to May 30 during the second wave of the Covid pandemic. Markets were allowed to open from June 7 under a phased reopening plan of the city government.

Other markets in Lajpat Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and parts of Sadar Bazar and Karol Bagh were among those shut in recent weeks by the DDMA for violation of COVID-19 norms.

