Delhi Metro's four stations on Pink Line to remain closed till July 15

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE The Pink Line of the Delhi Metro has 38 stations and was opened in multiple phases in 2018. (File Photo for representation)

Delhi Metro services on the Pink Line will be affected till July 15 on account of interlinking work of overhead equipment (OHE) on its yet-to-be-opened section between Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations. The four stations on the Pink Line section- Mandawali West Vinod Nagar, East Vinod Nagar Mayur Vihar Ph-II, Trilokpuri and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 stations will remain closed this Thursday.

Train services during these days on the Pink Line will continue to run as usual from Majlis Park to Mayur Vihar Phase-I section and from IP Extension to Maujpur/Shiv Vihar section, the statement said. "Due to OHE interlinking work on the section between Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake, Metro services will NOT be available between IP Extension and Trilokpuri stations, and between Mayur Vihar Ph-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 stations from July 12-15," the DMRC said in a statement.

READ MORE | Covid: Over 130 Delhi Metro passengers fined for not wearing masks

Services will be regulated in view of the work to be undertaken on the unoperationalised section, officials said. "First and last train timings from the modified terminal stations for this period (i. e. Mayur Vihar Phase-I and IP Extension) will remain unchanged during this period," it said. Normal train services on the corridor will be resumed as per the present practice from July 16 onwards, the DMRC said.

The Pink Line of the Delhi Metro has 38 stations, and was opened in multiple phases in 2018.

- With PTI inputs

Latest India News