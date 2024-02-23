Delhi HC rejects Mahua Moitra’s plea against leakage of 'sensitive' information to media in ED case under FEMA

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TMC leader Mahua Moitra

Delhi High Court on Friday (February 23) dismissed TMC leader Mahua Moitra’s plea against the leakage of "sensitive" information to the media in relation to an Enforcement Directorate probe against her under FEMA. Mahua Moitra had moved Delhi High Court and sought direction to restrain ED and 19 media houses from leaking, broadcasting and disseminating any "confidential or unverified information' in relation to the ED investigation against her regarding proceedings under FEMA.

The High Court on Thursday reserved its order on Moitra's plea.

"Dismissed," said Justice Subramonium Prasad while pronouncing the verdict.

What went inside the court?

During the hearing, ED had told the court it has not leaked any information to the media.

The plea alleged that ED has willfully and maliciously leaked the details of the FEMA Summons, as well as the response submitted by the Petitioner to the February 14 Summons and sensitive details of allegations being investigated against the Petitioner.

Mahua skips ED summons in FEMA case

TMC leader and former Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Monday skipped the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) contravention case. She was asked to appear before ED at the agency's headquarters in Delhi with some documents related to some foreign investments.

According to the sources, the TMC leader wrote to the federal agency seeking 3-weeks time to appear before it for questioning. However, the central agency refused to grant that much time to the former Lok Sabha MP.

ED investigation in FEMA case

During the investigation by the ED, several major revelations have come to light. According to ED sources, several foreign bank accounts belonging to Mahua Moitra have been identified.

"Transactions conducted abroad have been traced. It was found that a room was booked for Mahua Moitra in a hotel abroad, with a rent of Rs 7 lakh. How can the rent of a hotel room be so high? Mahua Mitra did not provide correct information about the NRAI account," said sources.

(With ANI inputs)

