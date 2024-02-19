Mahua Moitra seeks 3-week time to appear before ED in FEMA case, federal agency refuses

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) TMC leader Mahua Moitra

FEMA case: TMC leader and former Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Monday skipped the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) contravention case. She was asked to appear before ED today at the agency's headquarters in Delhi with some documents related to some foreign investments.

According to the sources, the TMC leader has written to the federal agency seeking 3-weeks time to appear before it for questioning. However, the central agency has refused to grant that much time to the former Lok Sabha MP.

ED investigation in FEMA case

During the investigation by the ED, several major revelations have come to light. According to ED sources, several foreign bank accounts belonging to Mahua Moitra have been identified.

"Transactions conducted abroad have been traced. It was found that a room was booked for Mahua Moitra in a hotel abroad, with a rent of Rs 7 lakh. How can the rent of a hotel room be so high? Mahua Mitra did not provide correct information about the NRAI account," said sources.

Moitra in 'cash-for-query' case

In addition, Moitra is also under investigation by the CBI, which has initiated a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against her based on a reference from the Lokpal. Earlier today, she sent her response to a questionnaire by the CBI on allegations of corruption in raising questions in the house.

The accusations against Moitra, made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, allege that she targeted the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha questions at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani, in exchange for gifts. Dubey further claimed that Moitra compromised national security for financial gain.

Moitra was expelled from Lok Sabha

In December 2023, Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha over the issue. Moitra has denied any wrongdoing and claimed she was being targeted as she had raised questions on the deals of the Adani Group.

"Neither has Lok Pal uploaded any referral order on the website as per the Lokpal Act & nor has CBI put out anything official. 'Sources' telling journos as per usual media circus. Hope Rs 13,000 crore Adani coal scam merits CBI PE before my witchhunt," Moitra had said on X in November last year.

