ED summons TMC leader Mahua Moitra on February 19 for questioning on THIS case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TMC leader Mahua Moitra.

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra to appear before it on February 19. According to the information she has been called for questioning in the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) contravention case. According to official sources, once she testifies, her statement will be recorded under the provisions of the FEMA.

Moitra in 'cash-for-query' case

In addition, Moitra is also under investigation by the CBI, which has initiated a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against her based on a reference from the Lokpal. Earlier today, she sent her response to a questionnaire by the CBI on allegations of corruption in raising questions in the house.

The accusations against Moitra, made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, allege that she targeted the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha questions at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani, in exchange for gifts. Dubey further claimed that Moitra compromised national security for financial gain.

Moitra was expelled from Lok Sabha

In December 2023, Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha over the issue. Moitra has denied any wrongdoing and claimed she was being targeted as she had raised questions on the deals of the Adani Group.

"Neither has Lok Pal uploaded any referral order on the website as per the Lokpal Act & nor has CBI put out anything official. 'Sources' telling journos as per usual media circus. Hope Rs 13,000 crore Adani coal scam merits CBI PE before my witchhunt," Moitra had said on X in November last year.

ALSO READ: Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha in cash-for-query case, says she's 49 years old, will fight