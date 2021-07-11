Follow us on Image Source : PTI Monsoon in Delhi! IMD predicts 'heavy to very heavy rains' by Monday morning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places over several parts of north India including Delhi by Monday morning. Earlier, the weather agency had said that the Southwest Monsoon would hit parts of north India including Delhi on July 10 but it had not occurred till Sunday evening.

In July 2002, the monsoon had entered the city on July 19. This is the most delayed monsoon since then.

According to IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the conditions are ripe for the advancement of the Southwest Monsoon over Delhi as humidity has also increased due to easterlies. He said the formation of a low-pressure area will also boost its advancement.

"We are expecting light rainfall on Sunday and a good spell on Monday," he said.

HEAVY RAINFALL OVER HIMACHAL, UTTARAKHAND, PUNJAB, HARYANA, CHANDIGARH

In its elaborate forecast, the IMD said, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, the Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal."

RED WARNING FOR COASTAL MAHARASHTRA

The weather agency also issued alerts for several north Indian states and a red warning for coastal Maharashtra. The bulletin also indicated that heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Saurashtra and Kutch, Marathwada, Rayalaseema, north interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep.

THUNDERSTORMS EXPECTED

According to the IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (with a speed of 30-40 kilometres per hour) are very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Telangana.

LIGHTNING IN JAMMU, KASHMIR, LADAKH

Lightning at isolated places is also expected over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal by Monday morning, the IMD said.

