Monsoon tests patience of Delhiites, central Delhi most rain-deficient district in India

The long-delayed monsoon missed yet another date with Delhi which was kept waiting for the rains as the weather department said its arrival in the capital is likely to be declared on Monday. There have been several instances this season when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) got its monsoon forecast for Delhi and nearby regions wrong, leaving the area high and dry.

As monsoon played truant in the region, Central Delhi is now the most rain-deficient district in India. Receiving only 8.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 125.1 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts, it has recorded a shortfall of 93 per cent.

Overall, Delhi has received 64 per cent less rainfall than normal so far, putting it in the category of "large deficient" states.

"The conditions continue to remain favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over Delhi, remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan during the next 24 hours," the India Meteorological Department said in its latest statement.

Though it is going to rain in Delhi on Sunday, the arrival of the monsoon will be announced in Monday's midday bulletin -- based on observations at 8.30 am on July 12, IMD scientist Sunitha Devi said.

According to the standard operating procedure, the monsoon onset is declared based on the rainfall reported during the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 am, she explained. Devi said unlike the onset of monsoon over Kerala, predicting the arrival of the monsoon in northwest India is a complex process, as the variability is high because of less rainfall compared to the southern state.

The IMD had earlier predicted that the monsoon may reach Delhi by June 15, which would have been 12 days early, but the wind system entered a "break" phase. Last week, it said that Delhi will get its first monsoonal rains around July 10.

The weather department revised the prediction yet again on Saturday, saying the monsoon, the most delayed in the last 19 years, may reach the capital in the next 24 hours.

But it kept the city residents waiting on Sunday too.

In July 2002, the monsoon had entered the city on July 19. This is the most delayed monsoon since then.

