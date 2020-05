Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out at COVID-19 dedicated hospital in Hauz Khas

A massive fire broke out on the third floor of Cygnus Orthocare Hospital in Delhi's Hauz Khas area. However, nobody is reported to be injured in the fire accident. Meanwhile, 7 patients have been rescued from the spot.

As the report of the fire reached the department, eight fire tenders rushed to the spot.

Atul Garg, Director of Fire Services Department said that the fire is under control now.

